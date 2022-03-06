Coy Nathaniel Tipton, The Seed Planter
Coy Nathaniel Tipton, our Poppy was born to Clarence and Virgie Tipton in the rolling hills of Scott County, Virginia on the day of May 15, 1931.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, March 7th, followed by funeral service at 7:00pm held at Bethel Apostolic Church, 1820 Pinebrook Drive, Kingsport TN with his special nephews, Rev. Donnie Tipton and Rev. Jerry Tipton officiating Coy’s homecoming. Marianne Williams, Hope Wilson, Seth Wilson, Joy Tipton, Ben Christian will provide the music.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Newt Hammonds Cemetery. Randall Gibson, Dan Spivey, Mark Tipton, Barry Tipton, Jay Wilson, Shannon Hammonds, and Richard Click will serve as pallbearers. James Jones, Larry Spivey, and Harlan Peters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
