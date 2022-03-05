Coy Nathaniel Tipton, The Seed Planter
Coy Nathaniel Tipton, our Poppy was born to Clarence and Virgie Tipton in the rolling hills of Scott County, Virginia on the day of May 15, 1931. He was the second oldest of ten children and naturally became the peacemaker and example of the quiet and steady in the Tipton family. Coy was raised learning how to farm and garden and this love and passion is something he held close, up until his last years here on earth. I think it is fair to say that Coy was our family garden connoisseur and could easily roll off the tongue a variety of fifteen bean vines quicker than most of us could walk to the garden. In life, I think all of us who knew Coy learned many things but the greatest lesson he left us was never underestimate the power of planting a seed!
Coy worked with his hands in construction and farming and at the age of twenty-two he spotted his bride of sixty-eight years in a small church service on Copper Ridge, she was a blond headed beauty, and we don’t know exactly what kind of spell he put on her, but it is obvious we were all better watching its beauty unfold over the years. Hollywood notes that Romeo and Juliet is the oldest love story ever written ending in tragedy, without fail Coy and Shirley’s story wins over any red-carpet movie or book ever written. Their undying, unwavering life centered with God’s hand at the helm, another planting of a seed that we had front seats to see and witness year after year.
With that love four boys were born, Mike, Greg, Jeff, and Jason were the center of their beings. Each of them so different giving Coy and Shirley the variety pack of fun, personalities, a bunch of whippings accompanied with more laughs than most rooms ever held. These boys and daughters-in-law loved their daddy hard, just as he had loved them and that seed again took root and these boys turned into loving men that loved him back and took care of him as he became the one who needed tending too.
In life things may change us, but we start and end with family. Coy and Shirley’s masterpiece of love brought them six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and these little blessings knew they were cherished, they knew each of them held a place in their grandparents’ eyes and world.
Poppy’s context never included speaking a bad word about anyone including others or his own. Faults, shortcomings, and life’s mistakes were left at the door and never rolled from his tongue or were never recalled. He offered all who knew him love and most importantly grace. It is unlikely that any of us were privileged to know another who lived the example of bridling a tongue but strong in stature by his example than our poppy.
Thank you for loving and living like there was no tomorrow, it is just who you were, thank you for singing Lil Black Dog and opening your home to all that entered. You built your own legacy; you will always be remembered as our own GENTLE GIANT.
Thank you for being the seed planter,
Your loving family
Coy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Virgie Tipton, brother Garland Tipton, sister Betty (Ted) Osborne and grandson Anthony Tipton.
Coy is survived by his best friend and love of his life, his wife of sixty-eight years, Shirley Hammonds Tipton, sons Mike (Brenda)Tipton, Greg (Debbie) Tipton, Jeff (Melissa) Tipton, Jason Tipton. Special friend and caregiver Joe Neal, brothers, Carl (Ruth) Tipton, Paul (Dana) Tipton, Ed (Thressa) Tipton, Harold (Cindy, Carol) Tipton, sisters, Lorine (Kyle) Hammonds, Thelma (Dewey) Jones, Joyce (Don) Grove, sister-in-law, Donna Tipton, grandchildren, – Daniel, Ashley, Jericka, Kelli, Ashley, Kristy, great grandchildren, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Meadow, Hunter, Layla, Nathaniel, Lexi, Jonathan, Jeb, Jordyn, Tyler, Kesha, Summer, and beloved fur animal, Poochie
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, March 7th, followed by funeral service at 7:00pm held at Bethel Apostolic Church, 1820 Pinebrook Drive, Kingsport TN with his special nephews, Rev. Donnie Tipton and Rev. Jerry Tipton officiating Coy’s homecoming. Marianne Williams, Hope Wilson, Seth Wilson, Joy Tipton, Ben Christian will provide the music.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Newt Hammonds Cemetery. Randall Gibson, Dan Spivey, Mark Tipton, Barry Tipton, Jay Wilson, Shannon Hammonds, and Richard Click will serve as pallbearers. James Jones, Larry Spivey, and Harlan Peters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Tipton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to by serving the family of Coy Tipton