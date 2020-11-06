ROGERSVILLE - Coy Ellis "Rusty" Barker, Jr., age 64, of Rogersville, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He served in the 82nd Airborne of the United States Army. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Ruth Barker; grandparents, Alfred and Eva Barker.
He is survived by his sister, Connie Barker Smith of Las Vegas, NV; nieces, Kelley "Kaboom" Smith, Sarah "Moosehead" Osborne; nephew, Bryan "Nef" Smith; great-nieces, Cheyenne, Ciara, Savannah; great-nephews, Maison and Triston; and special furbabies, Brownie and Ginger.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard will conduct military graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.