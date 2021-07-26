GATE CITY, VA - Coy Allen Arnold, age 100, of Gate City, VA, was called home on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Army having proudly served his country during World War II. Coy was a retiree from the Kingsport Power Company (AEP) with many years of service. He was a proud member of New Bethel Baptist Church. In Coy’s free time, he enjoyed being outdoors in his garden or fishing on the lake or river. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all of Scott County, where he was a faithful servant in the community.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Marie Oaks Arnold; son, Lester Allen Arnold; parents, Peart David and Elizabeth Tipton Arnold; 6 sisters and a brother.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Arnold Rasnick and husband, Doyle, of Tazewell, VA; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Rasnick Pike and husband, Steve, of Glen Allen, VA, and Myra Rasnick Wells and husband, Denney, of Loganville, GA; 3 great-grandchildren, Bryan Keith Boyd II and wife, April, of Bristol, VA, Ella Marie Wells and Emery Taylor Wells, of Loganville, GA; special sister-in-law, Helen Oaks Brooks, of Gate City, VA; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Hall of Knoxville, TN officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am.
The family would to express their appreciation to Commonwealth Assisted Living of Cedar Bluff,VA, and Legacy Hospice of Richlands, VA, for the care and kindness shown to Coy.
