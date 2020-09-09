Courtney Stone Milhouse, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep, Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at her home in Orangeburg, SC. She suffered with Crohn’s disease and other medical issues for a number of years and sadly she succumbed to their accumulated effects.
She was proceeded in death by her beloved mother, Brenda Greene Stone; grandparents, William E. (Guy-Guy) Stone and Jackie F. (Mama Jackie) Stone; uncle, Mark F. Stone; grandparents, Dorothy L. Harkleroad and Horton Greene; aunts, Sherry L. Surgenor, Mitsey L. King and uncle, Jerry L. Harkleroad of Kingsport, TN.
Courtney is survived by her loving husband, Rhett Lofton Milhouse of the home; in-laws, Rory and Paula Milhouse and Morgan and Denise Milhouse; her father, George E. Stone II and wife and stepmother, Carol L. of Kingsport; sister, Jacquelyn Stone Thompson and husband, Jeffrey M. of Bristol, TN; her faithful companion, Isabella "Pips" Milhouse; uncle, Jack W. Stone and wife, Barbara Foster of Sebastopol, CA; Aunt Nancy Kingsbury Baart (Richard) of Rochester, NY; cousins, Lynne Overton (Tom) of Knoxville, TN, Susan Utz (David) of Rochester, NY, Laura Meagher (Kevin) of Naperville, IL, Emmett F. Stone (Trisha) of Tokyo, Japan, Tamara King (Johnny), Angie Kimberlin (Danny) and Missy Jones (Mark) all of Kingsport, TN. Among her many cousins are Amanda Holt (Kris), Katie Graham (Bob), Adam Surace (Tess), Zachary Surace (Megan), Sam Utz, Elijah Utz, Molly, Julia and Dylan Meagher. Also, very special friends and honorary brothers, Anthony K. Hatley of Newberry, FL, John C. Hash of Kingsport, TN, and Taylor Burgess of Grundy, VA.
Courtney was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School, class of 1990 and attended ETSU where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
She lived in Switzerland for several years in the early 1980’s where she became an accomplished skier. Courtney was a long time resident of South Carolina living on Hilton Head Island for many years where, by age 23, she owned her own restaurant. She was most recently an employee of South State Bank as a Financial Services Representative where she was the recipient of numerous accolades for her work, community outreach, and customer service.
She has a beautiful soul with a heart of gold and was a loving child of God. She was loved by so many people and was unforgettable to all who were blessed to know her. Most of all she was loved and treasured by her family. She had a very special relationships with her father, George, stepmother, Carol, and sister, Jacquie. Courtney will be forever loved and remembered by so many.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. A celebration of Courtney and her amazing life will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey M. Thompson, Anthony K. Hatley, John C. Hash and Taylor Burgess.
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Contributions can be made in Courtney’s memory to Propel a Cure (research), Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (research, service, and assistance), or an organization of your choice.
