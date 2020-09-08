Courtney Stone Milhouse Sep 8, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Courtney Stone Milhouse, 48, a former resident of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence in Orangeburg, SC.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Hill Courtney Stone Milhouse Kingsport Orangeburg Residence Recommended for you Trending Now Building owner addresses 'misconceptions' about Hunger First Hawkins Police Blotter: Traffic stop for reckless driving results in two meth trafficking arrests Haley's Law puts abuse charge against Hawkins parents at same level as murder Sullivan County continues to lead in COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee region U.S. 23 project near Moccasin Gap will close lanes, garbage drop-off site Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.