Courtney Stone Milhouse, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep, Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at her home in Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. A celebration of Courtney and her amazing life will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey M. Thompson, Anthony K. Hatley, John C. Hash and Taylor Burgess.
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Contributions can be made in Courtney’s memory to Propel a Cure (research), Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (research, service, and assistance), or an organization of your choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Courtney Stone Milhouse and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.