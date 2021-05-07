CHURCH HILL - Corey Michael Staton, age 30, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.
Calling hours are from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Walt Way officiating. The burial will follow at the Spivey Family Cemetery Gate City, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Cody Johnson, Jody Newland, Brian Spivey, Matt Flanary, Kirby Spivey, Steven Metcalf, Colt Carter, and Simon Montgomery.
