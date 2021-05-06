CHURCH HILL - Corey Michael Staton, age 30, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was born in Kingsport and had lived majority of his life in Church Hill. He was a loving husband, son and father, Corey worked as a Lineman for several years and was very proud of his occupation. He graduated from Volunteer High School and was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his daughter; Addy Lou Staton, Grandfather; Arnold Staton, great grandmother; Gladys Ketron, and great grandparents; Joe and Eula Newland.
Survivors include his wife; April Staton, daughters; Riley Staton, Bayleigh Staton and Isabelea Sanchez, Parents; Betty, and Buddy Staton, Anissa and Kirby Spivey. Brother, Brian Spivey, sisters; Krystal Spivey, Kloey Staton, Kaley Staton, and Kiley Staton. Grandmother; Lois Staton, Grandparents; Karen and Steve Newland. Uncles; Arnie Staton and Jody Newland. Aunts, Dixie Payne and Karen Long. Nephew, Paden Singleton.
Calling hours are from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Walt Way officiating. The burial will follow at the Spivey Family Cemetery Gate City, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Cody Johnson, Jody Newland, Brian Spivey, Matt Flanary, Kirby Spivey, Steven Metcalf and Colt Carter.
To leave an online message for the Staton family, please contact us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Staton family.