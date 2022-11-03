GATE CITY, VA - Corey Carson Hagood, 31, passed away suddenly on October 29 as a result of a car wreck. Corey was willing to help anyone with any project they were working on and was talented and knowledgeable in everything from electrical repairs to automotive repairs. He was a graduate of Volunteer High School and Tennessee Technical School with an Associate Degree in Industrial Maintenance. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Michelle Hagood and his maternal grandmother Donna Rochester.

