GATE CITY, VA - Corey Carson Hagood, 31, passed away suddenly on October 29 as a result of a car wreck. Corey was willing to help anyone with any project they were working on and was talented and knowledgeable in everything from electrical repairs to automotive repairs. He was a graduate of Volunteer High School and Tennessee Technical School with an Associate Degree in Industrial Maintenance. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Michelle Hagood and his maternal grandmother Donna Rochester.
He is survived by his brother, Casey (Jessie) Hagood; sister, Kenzie Hagood; his niece River Rain Michelle Hagood who was the light of his life; his honorary sister, Gracie-Raye Hagood Smith; his grandparents Billy and Johnnie Hagood and Jim Rochester; special aunts, Amye Hagood Smith, Susie Charlton, Jane (Gerald) Kincheloe and Kim (Tony) Reynolds; cousins, Noah Botkin, Keylee Botkin (son Myles), Lindsey Ford, Matt Reynolds Christian, Kelsey Reynolds and a host of many family members and friends. He had special friends that he considered family, Tony, Amy, Joe (Jamie), and Hannah Belcher. He was also survived by his fur babies, Koby, Nala, and Neo, and his two geckos.
A memorial service will be held at 4 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Corey’s name be sent to Hawkins County Humane Society or Bridge to Home No Kill Society.