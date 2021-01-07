Corda "Marie" Rich, 68, went into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital, with her daughters and granddaughters by her side. Marie was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed life and loved her family with all her heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Marie never met a stranger. She loved to talk to everyone. Marie loved going to the beach with her family every year and loved camping at the lake. She always enjoyed making people laugh and tried to put a smile on everyone's face. She had a big heart and was willing to help anyone.
She was the heart and "Rock" of her family and will be missed by many. Marie ran her own business for most of her life. She worked hard to become a phlebotomist and worked for Status Allergy Clinic who became her second family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Randy Rich; her parents, J.C. and Katie Jones; and her brother, Jimmy Jones.
She is survived by her daughters, Natascha (Marty) Greene and Michele Williams; grandchildren, Erica Lee (Joseph DeBord), Callie Greene, and her only and favorite grandson, Conner Dooley; sisters, MaryAnn (Doyle) Winegar, Betty (David) Brown; brothers, Billy (Joann) Jones, Roscoe (Sara) Jones; many nieces and nephews; and special friend and family member, Mike Rhoton and Robin Davis.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Eric Chapman officiating. Graveside service will follow in Church Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.