SURGOINSVILLE – Corbin Calton, 91, went home to be with his loving wife on Monday, January 31, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Fletcher. The family also requests that everyone attending please follow CDC guidelines and social distancing. The burial will follow to Elm Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
