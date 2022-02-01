SURGOINSVILLE – Corbin Calton, 91, went home to be with his loving wife on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Corbin was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was an avid farmer and retired from Kingsport Press.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie Jane Calton; parents, Rufus and Emma Jean Calton; 2 siblings, 1 brother, and grandson; Kyle Atkinson.
Corbin is survived by his children, Carl Calton (Robin), Scotty Calton (Rachel), and Sissie Klauer (Woody) Larry Calton, Danny Calton, Bruce Calton, Corbin Calton, Jr. (Jean); grandchildren, Amanda Drinnon, Alonna Klauer, Erica Atkinson, Nevada Cherokee, and Memphis Calton; great granddaughter, Jasmine Barrett; special friend, Richard Ripley and Darrell Brewer; special niece, Jessica Lyn Greer; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Fletcher. The family also requests that everyone attending please follow CDC guidelines and social distancing. The burial will follow to Elm Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
