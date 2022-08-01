Cora Viola Baxter passed away at Holston Valley Hospital on Saturday, July 30th, 2022. She was 85 years old. She married Sergeant Charles D Baxter, USAF on December 5th, 1963 in Orange, FL, and they were blissfully married until his passing in 1992. He was the love of her life.

Cora was born in Duffield, VA on June 13th, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Martha (Rhoton) Rose of Virginia, her brothers: Walter, Benjamin, John, and Clyde, her sisters: Savannah, Jeanette, and Geneva, her husband, Charles David Baxter (Cosby,TN), and her son, Charles Dacus Baxter (Spartanburg, SC).

