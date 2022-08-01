Cora Viola Baxter passed away at Holston Valley Hospital on Saturday, July 30th, 2022. She was 85 years old. She married Sergeant Charles D Baxter, USAF on December 5th, 1963 in Orange, FL, and they were blissfully married until his passing in 1992. He was the love of her life.
Cora was born in Duffield, VA on June 13th, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Martha (Rhoton) Rose of Virginia, her brothers: Walter, Benjamin, John, and Clyde, her sisters: Savannah, Jeanette, and Geneva, her husband, Charles David Baxter (Cosby,TN), and her son, Charles Dacus Baxter (Spartanburg, SC).
She is survived by her son, Jerry Baxter (Rogersville, TN), her granddaughter, Caroline Baxter Robinette and family (Spartanburg, SC), her grandsons: Chad Baxter (Spartanburg, SC), Alex Baxter (Rogersville, TN), Caiden Baxter (Maryville, TN), her sister, Millie Stephens and family (Mansura, Louisiana), several nieces and nephews, as well as, cherished friends whom she considered her chosen family.
Cora was a woman who loved the Lord. She was a member of Bloomingdale Missionary Baptist Church. She was an amazing mother, wife, and friend. She held a special heart that never knew a stranger and could share stories that could bring a smile to anyone’s face. She taught Scriptures to her family. She always took time to speak to her visiting feathered friends, whom she loved dearly, and admired any flowers that appeared in her path. She will be missed by all of those who were touched by the light that she carried.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Ogle Hill Cemetery located at 4706 Ogles Chapel Rd. Cosby, TN 37722. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.