KINGSPORT - Cora Pauline Branham Fleming, age 95, passed away January 24, 2021 at The Blake of Kingsport, Tennessee.
Pauline will lie in state from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN, on Thursday, January 28, 2021 where friends and family may pay their respects. A private graveside service with the immediate family will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport with Rev. Richard Harris and Dr. Don Turner presiding.
The family would like to thank The Blake of Kingsport for their compassionate care, Suncrest Hospice of Kingsport, and her nurse, Martha White. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Suncrest Hospice, 105 W Stone Drive #2D, Kingsport TN 37660, to Gideons International or to the charity of your choice.
