KINGSPORT - Cora Pauline Branham Fleming, age 95, passed away January 24, 2021 at The Blake of Kingsport, Tennessee. Pauline was preceded in death by her loving high school sweetheart of 74 years, Paul Fleming, a businessman in Kingsport for many years. Pauline was a resident of Kingsport at the time of her passing, but lived in Melbourne, Florida for over 30 years because she and her husband loved being in warm weather year-round. After Paul’s death in 2017, she decided to move to Kingsport to be near family. Pauline grew up in Southwest Virginia in a community near Clintwood. After moving to Kingsport, Pauline kept the home fires burning while her husband served his country. When he returned, they invested time in some small business ventures and went into business with the ESSO/EXXON Corporation. Pauline stood by Paul and was his bookkeeper for the ESSO/EXXON businesses for many years. She was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter #198, American Auxiliary, and served as a Pink Lady with Holston Valley Community Hospital. She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport where she taught children in Sunday School for many years. After moving, she became a beloved member at Eau Gallie First Baptist Church in Melbourne, Florida. She made many friends in her churches and in her communities. In Florida she was an active member of her Sunday School Class and assisted with preparation of Communion. She hosted a Bible Study in her home for several years. She loved God’s word reading the Bible through several times. She was also a faithful supporter of the Seafarers Ministry at Port Canaveral, Florida. She was an avid bridge player and a marvelous cook. Pauline was completely devoted to her husband, her children, her church, her home and businesses. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother who was fun to be with. She had a sweet spirit and a beautiful smile.
Pauline was also preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Callie Stovall Branham of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, three sisters: Lucille Wright of Charleston, S.C., Rozelle Bastin of Orlando, Florida, and Tommye Kindle of Radford, Virginia. Also preceding her in death was Glenna Moore Ryan, a beloved employee for over 20 years and whose friendship continued for over 50 years. She was clearly one of the family.
Surviving Pauline is her son, Donnie Fleming (Diana) of Kingsport; two daughters, Suzanne Fleming of Chester, Virginia; and Kathy Fleming Moody (Ronnie) of Jefferson City, Tennessee, 5 grandchildren: Cindy Fleming Johnson (Walt), Kristy Fleming Lane, Melissa Pauline ‘Polly’ Fleming Easterling (Richard) all of Kingsport, Julie Rebecca Smith (Steven) of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Andrew Fleming Wiles of Knoxville, Tennessee. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, two great-great-great grandchildren and a heritage of cousins, nieces and nephews. They were all special to her and she greatly enjoyed their visits.
Pauline will lie in state from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN, on Thursday, January 28, 2021 where friends and family may pay their respects. A private graveside service with the immediate family will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport with Rev. Richard Harris and Dr. Don Turner presiding.
The family would like to thank The Blake of Kingsport for their compassionate care, Suncrest Hospice of Kingsport, and her nurse, Martha White. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Suncrest Hospice, 105 W Stone Drive #2D, Kingsport TN 37660, to Gideons International or to the charity of your choice.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proudly serving the Fleming family.