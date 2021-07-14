RODA, VA - Cora Grindstaff Haynes passed away peacefully at her home in Roda, Virginia on July 13, 2021. Cora was born September 14, 1948 in Roda, Virginia. She graduated from Appalachia High School in 1967 before traveling to Richmond Virginia to pursue a degree in nursing from Richmond Medical College of Virginia. Cora was a member of First Baptist Church of Appalachia. Cora embodied true Christian spirit serving as a lifelong caretaker who loved the Lord, her family and community.
Cora was preceded in death by husband, Charles Haynes; son, Charles Haynes II; her parents, Cecil & Marie Grindstaff; brother, John Grindstaff; sister Wilma Webb. She is survived by grandson, Charles Haynes III; sister, Lois Adkins (Roda, Virginia); brothers, Hershel and wife Cathy Grindstaff (Ohio), Donnie and wife Sadie Grindstaff (Alabama); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12 noon at Roy A Green Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm. In the funeral home chapel with Dr. Nick Brewer officiating. Procession will follow to American Legion Cemetery for the committal.