CHURCH HILL - Cora Bledsoe Roller, 93, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Cora was born in Fairview, Virginia. She was the last surviving member of the late Pharah and Martha Bledsoe.
She was saved in a revival at Morrison Temple Church and was baptized on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948.
Cora was a homemaker and loved to go to church she loved going to and listening to gospel and bluegrass singings. She loved working in her garden and loved sharing it with friends and family. Cora loved working in her flowers and loved to travel.
She never met a stranger and had a beautiful smile. We have many precious memories of her and she will be missed very much until we meet again.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister; Narcissis Willis; brothers, Emory, R.L., Ode, Sturm, Richard and Arch Bledsoe.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda and very special son-in-law, Jerry McLain, who helped make it possible to keep mom at home; nieces, Jewell (Mack) Edwards, Phyllis (Claude) Bledsoe, Patsy (Roy) Emory, Carolyn (Jeff) Jacobs, Jewell Willis; nephews, Donald Ray Bledsoe, and Jerry (Jean) Bledsoe; step grandchildren, Donnie (Laura) McLain and Kevin McLain; step great grandchildren, Megan, Emily and Leah McLain, Carter, Jake, Matt and Luke McLain.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Randy McLaughlin; nieces, Jewell, Phyllis, Patsy and Carolyn; Dr. Clark and nurses, Melissa Ealey and Carey Young with Smokey Mountain Hospice and Cory Yow with Accurate healthcare. Special friends Eddie and Betty Sandidge who along with Jerry and Brenda took several trips to Lancaster, PA and Walnut Creek Ohio and Kate (Dennis) Offutt who was like a second daughter to her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bethel Community Cemetery with Brother Ed McLain and Pastor George Winegar officiating. Pallbearers will be Matthew and Will Edwards, Lynn and Hunter Lawson, Kevin McLain and Claude Bledsoe. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral home is serving the Roller family.