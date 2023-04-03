HILTONS, VA - Cora Beth Frazier, age 4 months and 8 days of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord Friday, March 31, 2023. Cora Beth was the sweetest baby. We only had her for 4 months, but they were the best 4 months. She was the sunshine to our cloudy days after this pandemic. We are trusting Jesus through this awful valley of life, and we know Heaven is sweeter knowing Cora Beth will be there waiting for us. She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Betty McNutt Frazier, Philip Ketron and Phyllis Jones.
She is survived by her parents, Ryan and Hannah Frazier; maternal grandparents, Mike and Pam Jones; paternal grandparents, Jason and Hope Frazier; great-great-grandmother, Ilene Frazier; great-grandparents, Judy Ketron, Edward Frazier, Larry and Irene Kidwell, Dennis and Frances Jones; aunts and uncles, JJ and Hope Frazier; Haley Jones and Haden Jones; cousins, Emery and Easton Frazier; a host of great-aunts, uncles and cousins. She was loved by two church families, Heritage Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA and Belmont Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel, TN.
The family will receive friends Wednesday April 5, 2023, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at Belmont Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Jones and Pastor Roger Vineyard officiating. Music will be provided by Pam Jones, Charby Jones and Sharon King. Graveside services will be Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Family will serve as pallbearers.