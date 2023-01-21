SPRING HILL - Cookie Elam Bushong, 60, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on January 14, 2023. After a brave and courageous 2 and half year battle with lung cancer, she is finally at rest. She will be forever loved and forever remembered.
Cookie was preceded in death by her father, Don Elam.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Bushong; daughter, Amanda (Charlie) Morse; granddaughters, McKenna, Isla, and Lake Morse; mother, Marilyn Sandy Peters; sisters, Susie Rolen and Laurie (Chris) Hill; brother, Randy (Susan) Elam; and several nieces and nephews.
Cookie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She attended Sullivan West High School and was a member of the first graduating class at Sullivan South High School in 1981. She worked for 17 years at the Church Hill Nursing home and then she worked at Kroger’s in Franklin, TN and Johnson City, TN for 15 years. Cookie enjoyed her granddaughters immensely, the ocean, live music, watching TV and movies, and Tennessee basketball.
The family will receive friends at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport from 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bud Beverly officiating.
The family request that in lieu of flowers to please donate in Cookie’s memory to either the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (https://give.vanderbilthealth.org), the V Foundation (www.v.org) or have a tree planted.