SPRING HILL - Cookie Elam Bushong, 60, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on January 14, 2023. After a brave and courageous 2 and half year battle with lung cancer, she is finally at rest. She will be forever loved and forever remembered.

Cookie was preceded in death by her father, Don Elam.

