CHURCH HILL - Conor Eugene “Gene” Peters, 70, of Church Hill went to the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Gene grew up in Scott County, VA and spent most of his life in Kingsport and Church Hill. He attended Truth Fellowship Church. Gene was a loving husband, step-father, grandfather, friend and neighbor who loved the Lord and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Conor and Kathleen Poff Peters; brothers, Roger Peters.
Survivors include his wife, Millie Peters; children, Brian and Tearlinda; step-children, Pete Ward, Rick Ward, Rick Ward (Karen), Rhonda Hahn (Ralph), Mike Ward, Angie Dunnington (Alan); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Peters family.