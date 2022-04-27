DUFFIELD, VA - Connie Overington, 79, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Kingston Center in Duffield, VA.
Connie was born in Abingdon, Virginia the daughter of the late Cyrus Overington and Annis (Stance) Overington. She was of the Christian Faith.
She is survived by her brother Charles Allen.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a graveside service at Holston
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Connie Overington.