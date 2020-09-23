DUFFIELD, VA - Connie Marie Hensley, 58, of Duffield, VA passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA from 5 -7 PM. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Journey Home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Kerns Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the Hensley family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Connie Marie Hensley.