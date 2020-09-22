DUFFIELD, VA - Connie Marie Hensley, 58, of Duffield, VA passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She lived life to the fullest. Mrs. Hensley was employed at the Kingston Center in Duffield, VA and she loved all of the residents and her co-workers. She was a member of Old Midway Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery Allen Hensley; special granddaughter, Emily Grace Leann Akers; sister, Debra Gail Kern.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Anthony Hensley and wife Jess, William Matthew Hensley and Miranda; parents, Emory and Stella Kern; grandchildren, Cadence Hensley, Carrie Hensley, Raelynn Hensley, and Elijah Hensley; sisters, Rhonda Bishop and husband Fuz, Tammy Sanders, Donna Hass and husband Denny, Patsy Stapleton and husband Robbie; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Shelia Stanley; special fur baby, Sadie Marie.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA from 5 -7 PM. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Journey Home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Kerns Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those who have helped their family during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
