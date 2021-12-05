KINGSPORT - Connie Marie Gilliam, 61, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family of Connie Gilliam will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Terry Puckett officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in the Garden of Mausoleum in East lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 pm.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family of Connie Gilliam by visiting www.eastlawnkingsprot.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.