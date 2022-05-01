KINGSPORT - Connie Jean Monday, 82, of Kingsport, TN, went on to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Connie was always doing the Lord's work. She was very involved in the First Christian Church on Church Circle in Kingsport, TN. While attending church there, Connie enjoyed tending to the children in the nursery. Later in life, she then went on to attend Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport, TN, where she participated in the choir.
Her time spent with family was precious to her. She loved the gatherings with them and going out to eat. She had a passion for animals and going to the movies. Connie loved all types of flowers and plants, especially roses.
She was preceded by both parents, Rosco McAninch and Alice Woods McAninch; and the father of her only child, Howard Monday.
Left to cherish and share her memories are her daughter, Lisa Keller; grandson, Chris Keller; sister, Betty Hensley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Model City Event Center located at 201 E. Center St. Kingsport, TN 37660, starting at 4 PM with a dinner provided by the family following.
The family extends their thanks to Suncrest Hospice for the terrific care that they took of Connie. Also, her pastor Ed Clevinger came to see her and spent time with her. He always brought joy and a smile to her face when he went into the room.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.