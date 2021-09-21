Connie J. Brice, age 74, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2021. She was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Connie was an avid bowler, played on many leagues over the years, and enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to bowl.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Gene Slagle, David Slagle, and Gary Slagle; sister, Hope Herron.
She is survived by husband of 40 years, Kemper Brice; children, Diane "Cookie" Dishner, Allen Brice (Arlene), Joe Brice (Fonda), James Ed Brice, Kenneth Brice, Shelley Davidson (Tommy), Samuel Bruner (Brittany); 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobby Slagle (Mary Jane), Benton Dinsmore III (Alice), Debbie Barker, Lisa Gibson, Paula Smith; sister-in-law, Wanda Slagle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Per Connie's wish, friends and family may stop by her home any time on Thursday, September 23 to visit with the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com