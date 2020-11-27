CLINTON - Connie Hollows Steward, age 73, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was a member of Beechfork Holiness Church in Wartburg, TN.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dean Steward and by her parents, James and Betty Hollows.
Connie will be laid to rest, next to her husband, at the Crossville City Cemetery.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN is honored to serve the Steward family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com