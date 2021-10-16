KINGSPORT - Connie Ellen Barker Sproles, age 65, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the Wexford House. She was born June 7, 1956 in Bristol, TN, and she lived most of her life in Kingsport, TN. Connie was retired from sales in the Car Industry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Dewey Barker; husband, Bill Hoye; brothers, Danny Lee, Hoss Crusenberry, and Ray Barker. Survivors include her mother, Marie Moore Crusenberry; son, Jeffrey Darren Sproles; sister-in-law, Janet Barker; step sisters, Wanda Faulkner and husband Jerry, Joyce Rosenbaum; and brother, Bobby Crusenberry and wife Rita; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Castle officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: KPEHT9
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.