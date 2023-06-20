KINGSPORT - Connie E. Candage, 75, of Kingsport, passed away to a better place to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home or at the residence of Jeremy Acito.

