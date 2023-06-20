Connie E. Candage Jun 20, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Connie E. Candage, 75, of Kingsport, passed away to a better place to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023.The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home or at the residence of Jeremy Acito.Graveside services will take place at 11am on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery by 10:45am.Pallbearers will be Maggie Ray, Allison Acito, Jeremy Acito, Jimmy Acito, Michael McKee and Barry Corkle. Preston Acito will serve as an honorary pallbearer.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Fresh start – Dermatologists join national program to help cancer survivors, human trafficking victims Riverbend Park sees further delays as problems arise with fishing pier construction Sword-wielding man arrested for threatening couple at Kingsport inn Tennessee gas prices rise a penny Kingsport asking residents to participate in Lynn Garden survey Kingsport family preserves son's memory through cancer research foundation Local Events