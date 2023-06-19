KINGSPORT - Connie E. Candage, 75, of Kingsport, passed away to a better place to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother and Grammie. Connie was born in Dauphin County, PA and moved to Kingsport in the early 1970’s, with family. She was divorced and remarried Philip Candage in August 2003. Connie and Philip moved to Harriman and then to Kingston, TN, before returning to Kingsport in May of 2021. Connie worked for Eastman Chemical Company on the Coal Gas project. She also was a court reporter for many years before her retirement.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura Myers.
Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years, Philip Candage; sons, Jimmy Acito and wife Becky and Jeremy Acito and wife Sonya; four grandchildren, Emily McKee and husband Michael, Preston Acito, Maggie Ray and Allison Acito; six great-grandchildren, Nicole, Autumn, Noah and Henry McKee and Avelina and Jolene Ray; siblings, Christine Gallo and husband Fred, Barry Corkle and wife Joan, Wanda Carricato and husband Tom, Glen Eck and Fiancé Terry Kienzle.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home or at the residence of Jeremy Acito.
Graveside services will take place at 11am on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery by 10:45am.
Pallbearers will be Maggie Ray, Allison Acito, Jeremy Acito, Jimmy Acito, Michael McKee and Barry Corkle. Preston Acito will serve as an honorary pallbearer.