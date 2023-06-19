KINGSPORT - Connie E. Candage, 75, of Kingsport, passed away to a better place to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother and Grammie. Connie was born in Dauphin County, PA and moved to Kingsport in the early 1970’s, with family. She was divorced and remarried Philip Candage in August 2003. Connie and Philip moved to Harriman and then to Kingston, TN, before returning to Kingsport in May of 2021. Connie worked for Eastman Chemical Company on the Coal Gas project. She also was a court reporter for many years before her retirement.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura Myers.

