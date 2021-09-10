BIG STONE GAP, VA - Connie A. Spears, 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital.
She was born and raised in Norton, Va. and had lived in the Cadet community since 1977. She worked at the former Country Boy Drive-In in Big Stone Gap in her earlier years. She was of Church of God faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Dean Spears; parents, William and Virginia McGuire; and siblings, Jerry Davidson, Robert McGuire and Mikey McGuire.
Surviving are her daughter, Rachel Waddell (Dwayne), Big Stone Gap; three grandchildren, Emily Wilder (Cory), Logan Waddell, and Kenzie Waddell; great granddaughter, Aubriella Wilder; several nieces and nephews, including one special niece, Sherrie Lawson; sisters-in-law, Patsy Davis and Norma Person (Bill); and brothers-in-law, James D. “Cobb” Spears and Sammy Spears (Susie).
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm on Monday.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Spears family.
