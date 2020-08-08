CHURCH HILL - Conley Eugene Bailey passed away on August 6, 2020, after years of declining health from injuries he received in Vietnam, 1967.
A military graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be his special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.L. Taylor Scholarship Fund in Memory of Conley; in care of Volunteer High School.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bailey family.