CHURCH HILL - Conley Eugene Bailey passed away on August 6, 2020, after years of declining health from injuries he received in Vietnam, 1967.
Con Served with 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as a sniper in Quang Tri Provence, during his time overseas, he was shot 7 times. Con had a strong will to live and determination not to let his disability interfere with his daily life.
He graduated from C.H.H.S., where he was an outstanding football player. He had offerings of scholarships to U.T. and played briefly with Morehead State, Kentucky. He was employed at Eastman, before taking leave to serve in the Marines. He served on Hawkins County School Board. Con was known in the community for his social activities and hanging out in the Gazebo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Hattie (Sams) Bailey; sisters, Phyllis Stuffle, Hazel Messick, and Edith Gilreath; brothers, Edward Eugene (Whom he was named for World War II), Clarence, John (Dub), and Hallis (Greasy).
Con is survived by his son, Scott Bailey (Missy); grandson, Dylan Bailey (Tabitha); great granddaughter Olivia Jayde, born on August 5,2020; sister, Barbara Bellamy (HS); along with so many special friends, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A military graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be his special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.L. Taylor Scholarship Fund in Memory of Conley; in care of Volunteer High School.
A special thank you to Pat Lyons (Lora), Paul Morrison, Chip Whitaker (Teresa), Rodney Miller and the Church Hill Police Department, the Calhoun Brothers, to all of the community of Church Hill and Hawkins County, along with so many special friends past and present who assisted him through the years (too many to list).
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bailey family.