NORTON, VA – Columbus Henry “Horsefly” Osborne, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2021, at Ballad Health Hospice in Bristol, Tn. Henry was a retired heavy machine operator for 25 years at Ambrose Coal Company in Pound, Va. He also had a family-owned business, Osborne Tree Service, which he operated for 22 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie Bates; his father, Robert Preston Osborne; three sons, Henry Osborne, Jr., Manuel Osborne and Randy Osborne; one daughter, Sharon Harding; two brothers, James Osborne and Glen Osborne; three sisters, Violet Smith, Ruby Dutton and Sadie Osborne; a great granddaughter, Katelyn Gentry.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lena Kate Osborne; daughters, Kathy Perrine, Helen Burton, Joyce Witt and Tina Osborne; sons, Benny Osborne, William Osborne and Hobert Osborne; 33 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a sister, Mildred Sherril; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Donnie Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton.
