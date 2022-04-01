KINGSPORT - Colton Delane Corbin Puckett, 7, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 29, 2022 unexpectedly at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. He went to Holston Elementary.
Colton loved life and never met a stranger. His smile brightened everyone’s day and Colton made a special impact on people. He loved playing on his tablet, fishing and playing outside with his sister, who he loved very much.
Colton was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Shawn Bailey.
Survivors include his mother, Brittany Bailey; father, Corey Puckett; sister, Emily Puckett; brother, Wyatt Wexler; maternal grandmother, Judy Bailey; paternal grandmother, Arnella Puckett; great-grandmother, Elizabeth Frady; great aunt, Catherine Frady; uncles, Dewey Bailey and Eric Clark; stepmother, Bridgett Hyatt; stepfather, Joe Wexler; great aunts and uncles, Stanley, Tammy, Jerry, Leona and Jeff.
Colton's family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Sunnyside Baptist Church from 5 pm - 7 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 pm with Chris Kelly officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Puckett family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081