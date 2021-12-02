George Harlis Bolling
George Harlis Bolling, passed away on November 15th at Frederick Health (Frederick, Maryland) of natural causes. Born in Kingsport, Tennessee on August 9, 1940, the eldest son of Dr. Harlis and Anna Ruth Bolling was raised on Clover Bottom Farm in Sullivan Gardens where he graduated from Sullivan High School in 1958 prior to heading to Vanderbilt University where he completed his degree in 1962.
Mr. Bolling led a dynamic life in so many areas...military, civic, community. Beginning in high school he actually led every organization of which he was a member...Sullivan High School's Student Body President; Tennessee Statewide 4-H Governor; Vanderbilt's Student Senate; fraternity President...all prior to his distinguished military career.
Mr. Bolling met his future wife, Gayle Fulton Lilley, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. F. L. Lilley of Kingsport, while at Vanderbilt. They were married in 1962 prior to commencement of his military career and becoming the proud parents of three children.
Upon graduation from Vanderbilt in 1962, he joined the Army through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Mr. Bolling’s military service inside the reality of a global Cold War atmosphere included four years of service in Germany 1962-66; a decorated combat tour in Vietnam in 1968; the Command General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth in 1972; Executive Commander of the Signal Battalion in South Korea in 1973; three tours at the Pentagon; Commander of the 57th Signal Battalion at Fort Hood 1977-79; and the National Defense University 1981-82. He rose to the rank of Colonel as one of the country’s youngest and served on deep secret initiatives under Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. Upon his retirement in 1985, he joined the private sector serving in executive roles in the telecommunications industry and thereafter devoted his passion, time in leadership roles in service to Veterans, the local community and, in particular, its youth.
He was a proud member and past Commander of the American Legion Post 171 in Damascus, MD; past President of the Lion’s Club of Thurmont, MD; past President of the JerMae Homeowners Association, also of Thurmont, and most recently having served on behalf of the Lodge at Homewood as Vice President of the Willow Road Resident’s Association in Frederick, MD.
Mr. Bolling is survived by his brother Franklin O. Bolling (Linda), his first wife of 25-years Gayle Lilley Akers and their three children, Robyn Bolling (Dean Tistadt), Michael Bolling, Bethany Menzies (Euan), and grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Cochran, Zachary Bolling, and Lauren Menzies. He is also survived by cousins Carol Yoakley-Terrell, Stephen Bolling, Dr. Boyd Honeycutt and Suzanne Clark, and brother-in-law Frank L. Lilley.
In Maryland, his life was forever touched by his 18-year marriage to his late wife, Mary F. Bolling, survived by daughters Michele Kaufman (Scott) and Renee Davis, granddaughters Danielle and Taylor Kaufman, Kendra and Katrina Davis, and great-grand daughter Livia Johnson.
Mr. Bolling will receive full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date in 2022. The family be gathering privately in early December in remembrance.
For those who wish to honor Mr. Bolling, in lieu of flowers, memories can be posted, and donations can be made to the Lions Club of Thurmont, MD, American Legion Post 171, Damascus, MD, or The Lodge at Homewood, Frederick, MD.