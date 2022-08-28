CHURCH HILL - Colonel Raymond P. Joinson (Retired, USAF) took his last breath on August 25, 2022, and departed for a trip to heaven. He leaves behind his wife, Carla, and son, Eric, who meant the world to him, as well as a brother, John (Karen) and sister, Mary Elizabeth. The many friends he made during a busy lifetime will sorely miss him.

Ray was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a first generation American whose father (Eric) and mother (Marjorie) left Great Britain after WWII to pursue their dreams in this country. As an altar boy serving at the local VA each Sunday, he aspired to one day become the Pope. He eventually reconsidered that dream and instead pursued a career in the military, where he served faithfully in the United States Air Force for 30 years. He attended the Virginia Military Institute for four long and grueling years, where he formed lifelong bonds with his Brother Rats from the class of ’80. Ray received his commission as a second lieutenant upon graduation and began his career as a Deputy Missile Combat Crew Commander at Ellsworth AFB. After many varied assignments, Ray wound up his career at the Pentagon as a Reserve Advisor to the Air Force Inspector General. He was a survivor of the 9-11 attack on the Pentagon, and later served as Combined Forces Air Component Commander Liaison and Deputy Director Air Component Coordination Element in Kabul, Afghanistan. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with star device.

