GRAY - Colonel Kirby M. Fetzer, USAF, Retired, of Gray TN passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Dominion Senior Living in Bristol, TN. He was born August 17, 1950, the son of the late Christian and Irene (Kraft) Fetzer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fetzer was preceded in death by his brother Chet Fetzer and nephew, Eli Kindred.
Col. Fetzer was a graduate of the University of Montana and received a master’s degree from The University of Oklahoma. He served in the United States Air Force for 26 years. Several highlights of his career include serving as a Missile Combat Crew Commander for the 740th Strategic Missile Squadron, Minot AFB, Minot, ND; serving as chief of the Rules Branch of the Nuclear Weapons System Safety Division, Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, NM; serving as chief in the Explosives, Nuclear and Space Division at the Pentagon and at the time of retirement, serving as Director of Safety for Air Force Space Command, Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs, CO.
Following his retirement from the military he worked as a JROTC instructor at Virginia High and later a substitute teacher at Sullivan South High. Kirby also found enjoyment in delivering flowers to regional florists for Tennessee Flower Supply.
Kirby was an excellent marksman and earned multiple awards in smallbore rifle competitions. In college, he qualified for the US Olympic Rifle team. Kirby was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and an afficionado of peanut butter chocolate ice cream.
Kirby loved his family and went to great lengths to care for his three “girls” and instilled the value of service before self in his daughters.
He was active in his Lutheran faith, serving in various positions such as elder, trustee and usher. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Johnson City, TN.
Those left to cherish Kirby’s memory include his loving wife Barbara, of the home, his children Jennifer Kontos (and husband Daniel) of Jonesborough, TN and Sarah Hulsey (and husband Adam) of Mt. Juliet, TN; four grandchildren, Caleb and Penny Kontos and Shepard and Alice Hulsey; his sister Jackie Kindred of Missoula, MT, sister-in-law Sandra Fetzer of Bothell, WA, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Gathering of Remembrance to celebrate the life of Col. Fetzer will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 2 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 210 E. Watauga, Johnson City, TN, 37601, with Rev. Steven L. Harmon officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday from 1:30 until the time of service. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/bethlehemjc.
Graveside committal services with full military service honors will be held at a later date at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Folds of Honor (www.foldsofhonor.org), Wounded Warriors Project (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org), or Tunnel to Towers (www.tunnel2towers.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171