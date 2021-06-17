PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Colonel Claude Cecil Davis passed away peacefully on June 16 in the Lee Rehab Center in Pennington Gap, Virginia. A World War II Veteran, Claude celebrated his 100th birthday last January. Born January 7, 1921 in Hagan, Virginia to Elmer Cecil and Flora Ella Davis, Claude graduated from Rose Hill High School and later attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. When the United States entered WWII in Europe in December of 1941, Claude volunteered to join the United States Army Air Corps with the goal of becoming an officer and a pilot. After flight training in Texas and Nebraska, he flew to England in 1944 as captain of a B-17 bomber, where he ultimately completed 30 missions over Germany. All his crew members survived the war.
Prior to leaving Germany, Claude married Loraine Genevieve Hargraves of Hinnegar Town, Virginia and named his plane Lady Loraine in her honor. Claude remained a career Air Force officer after the war, stationed in Ohio, Texas, Germany, Colorado, Taiwan and Nebraska. Although Claude maintained his flying status throughout his career, he became an expert in financial management and served in the USAF as chief finance officer for 27 years.
Claude retired as Full Colonel in 1970, moved back to Lee County and joined his brother Paul in Davis Brothers Nursery, taking on a second career in commercial landscaping and highway beautification following in the Davis family tradition. He retired a second time from the nursery business in 1990. At that time his first wife Loraine passed away.
Claude was active in the Lee County community, serving as Treasurer in the United Methodist Church of Pennington Gap and on the grand jury for Lee County. He was a supporting alumnus of Lincoln Memorial University. Claude also was an active 3rd Degree Mason and a member of the Eastern Star.
In 1998, Claude married Mildred Claire Carter whom he met at the Cedar Hill Country club golf course. Both were avid golfers and liked to travel. He also enjoyed being with his extended family including Mildred's children Roger Hartley, Larry Hartley, and Sheri Cross and her granddaughters, Carrie Rice and Traci Haynes, and great grandsons, Colden and Colin.
Claude is survived by his daughters, Claudia Davis Campbell of New Orleans, Louisiana and Candy Davis of Rose Hill, Virginia, his three grandsons, Ian McDowell, Todd Aaron Campbell and Charles Frances Mullen, and granddaughters-in-law Michelle Caputo Campbell and Megan Veasey Campbell, and his wonderful great grandchildren, Tyler, Addie, Katelyn and Avery. He is preceded in death by his two wives, Loraine Genevieve Hargraves (deceased in 1990) and Mildred Claire Carter (deceased in 2018) as well as his five siblings, James, Ferne Ramsey, Paul, Jean Hatfield, and Glenn. We all miss him very much.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 20, 2021 from 1:30 until 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow with Rev. John Grimm officiating. Graveside service will follow at Silver Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Rose Hill by 5:30 pm. Gifts in his memory may be directed to the United Methodist Church of Pennington Gap, Silver Leaf Baptist Church of Rose Hill or Lincoln Memorial University. Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.