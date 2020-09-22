KINGSPORT - Collon Smith, 64, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 peacefully at his home in Kingsport after a long hard battle with cancer.
Collon was born and raised in Gate City, VA and moved to Knoxville, TN while pursing music where he met his wife. They lived in Maryville where they raised their children for 25 years before moving to the Kingsport area. Collon was a loving husband and father for 30 years. He had a great love for the Lord and shined his light for everyone to see, especially through his amazing talent in playing the guitar and his beautiful singing voice.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Clara and Carl Smith, and his brother-in-law Ralph Perkins.
He is survived by his wife Karen Smith; daughter, Chasiti Chandler and (Brent); son, Cory Smith; brothers, Allen Smith (LaDonna), Tony Smith (Melissa); sister, Kimberly Byrd (Jeffery); and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Elder Scott Tipton and Elder Oscar Irvin officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Friday at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, 310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN. Pallbearers will be Jarrad Byrd, Jermey Byrd, Derrick Smith, Wade Ketron, Cody Ketron, Cameron Perkins and Eric Perkins. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Smith family.