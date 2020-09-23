KINGSPORT - Collon Smith, 64, of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 peacefully at his home in Kingsport after a long hard battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Elder Scott Tipton and Elder Oscar Irvin officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Friday at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, 310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN. Pallbearers will be Jarrad Byrd, Jermey Byrd, Derrick Smith, Wade Ketron, Cody Ketron, Cameron Perkins and Eric Perkins. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Smith family.