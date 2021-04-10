Colleen Y. Malone, age 70, of Kingsport passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Wexford House on Thursday, April 8, 2021 following a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport, TN on December 8, 1950, a daughter of the late Elmer Fleenor and Margaret Morrison Layne, she had resided in this area since 1995, moving from New Port Richey, FL. She worked as an office manager for Orkin in Florida and had also been employed by the Kingsport Public Library and the Kingsport Press.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all her special friends at Maple Oaks Apartments.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Darius Fleenor, and her grandmother, Rose Pierce Morrison Crawford.
Colleen is survived by her daughters, Angela King and wife, Dena Jensen of Boise, Idaho, and Shane Manier of Kannapolis, NC; sister, Melissa Lawson and husband, Bob of Kingsport; and aunt, Lotus Morrison Burton of Kingsport.
It was Colleen’s wish to be cremated.