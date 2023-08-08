BLOUNTVILLE - Colleen Bridgett Kuderewski, age 59 of Blountville, was taken up into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday morning, August 7, 2023. Colleen was born on May 25, 1964, in Aurora, OH to Angelo and Margaret Modica. Colleen was a teacher for Sullivan County School District for 29 years, where she taught ESL for many of those years. On January 26, 1985, Colleen married her best friend and love of her life, Peter Kuderewski, and for the next 38 years they raised a beautiful family and made wonderful memories together that will last for an eternity.
Colleen was an avid reader, and she enjoyed gardening, swimming, boat riding and going to the beach. She loved her family, and she cherished every moment that she got to spend with them. She was a dedicated teacher to thousands of students over her career, and she loved teaching future generations.
Colleen was preceded in death by her father, Angelo Modica. Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Margaret “Peggy” Parlier; her loving husband, Peter Kuderewski; two sons, Kyle Kuderewski and wife Ali, and Jay Kuderewski and wife Erin; two brothers, Dan Modica and wife Robin, and Michael Modica and wife Yomana; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members; and her favorite dog, Bella.
The family will receive friends at Colonial Heights Christian Church, on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A memorial service honoring Colleen’s life will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Mullins officiating.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Kuderewski family.