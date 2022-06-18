“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. She looketh well to the ways of her household and her children arise up, and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:10-28
KINGSPORT - Coledith Elizabeth Perkins, age 79, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Coledith was born in Bluff City on July 29, 1942, to the late Billy “BB” and Nadine Leonard Spary. She was a born again Christian, attending Speers Ferry Church before her declining health. Coledith was a devoted homemaker who cherished time spent with her family. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music, time spent working in her flowers and with her loving dogs.
In addition to her parents, Coledith was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Perkins.
Left to cherish Coledith’s memory are her children, Frances Alvis (Steve), Karen Perkins and David Perkins (Becky); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy and Roger Spary; sister, Frances Housewright (Clyde); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Monday, June 20, 2022, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Coledith’s Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Minister Larry Vaughn and Pastor Johnny Duncan officiating.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the Garden of the Last Supper in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Coledith’s honor may be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society www.hawkinscountyhumanesociety.org
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice and the staff of Orchard View for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Coledith and her family.
