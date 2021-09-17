It is with great sadness in our hearts, but the joy and comfort of our faith, that we announce the passing of Col. (Ret) W. Bruce Wilder into a new life on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Bruce was born in Page, KY in a log house built by his father. They moved to Kingsport, TN in his early teens and he was a 1955 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School where his photo can be found in their Hall of Fame. He began his college years at Georgia Tech on a basketball scholarship but transferred to Davidson College where he was also blessed to receive a basketball scholarship. Following graduation and with a young son and wife, Bruce went on active duty in the Army where he spent 28 years flying in service to his country which included 2 combat tours in Vietnam flying attack helicopters. For his actions he received the Silver Star, the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Flying Cross and 2 Air Medal with V Device. He retired in 1987 after serving as Director of Army Aviation Health and Safety.
Following retirement, Bruce attended Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary and upon ordination accepted at call to become the Mission Developer of what is today the growing and vibrant Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Haymarket, VA. His last call prior to full retirement was as senior pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, FL. Bruce never met a stranger and folks were drawn to him everywhere he went. He loved to travel, play card games and work on his book for his boys! He was a very proud recipient of more than one Paul Harris Award and past president of his Kingsport Rotary Club. From his children (biological or step) through 26 grands and 24 ½ great-grands who called him ‘granddad’, he was beloved. We were truly blessed to have been allowed to share his walk. Peace my sweet Bruce ...we love you to the moon and back.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Patricia Wright Patten Wilder; sons, W. Bruce Jr. (Kirsten), R. Shannon, and Mark A. (Christy) Wilder; stepsons, George (Donna), Michael, Joel (Betsy), Steven (Tracey), and Mark Patten; his precious sisters, Barbara Gillespie and Jean (Gerald) Winstead; and many very special nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be planned for March 2022 to honor what would be his 85th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be gratefully recognized to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stujude.org/donate, or to the Veterans organization of your choice.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.