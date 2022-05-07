KINGSPORT - Cody Bryant Burnette, 33, of Kingsport, entered into his heavenly home on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Cody was born in Kingsport on November 20, 1988, to Tonya Strickler Burnette and the late, Timothy Lewis Burnette.
He loved his family and especially his nephew, Hudson. Cody enjoyed watching and playing ball and working out at the gym.
In addition to his father, Cody was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jim and Sara Kate Strickler and Janelle Reece.
Left to cherish Cody’s memory are his mother, Tonya Burnette; fiancé, Kiowa Bogus and her daughters, Janiah Henderson and Paisley Bogus; sister, Kenzie Burnette (Hunter Kilgore); nephew, Hudson Kilgore; grandparents, Clarence and Helen Strickler and Denver and Ann Burnette; aunts and uncles, Robby and Jennifer Burnette, Sara and Billy Wayne Holt, Heather and Josh Horner; several cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Cody’s Life will be held at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor David Poore officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm prior to the service.
