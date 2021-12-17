KINGSPORT - Coach Tom Pugh, 90, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The family will also receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Maye’s Mortuary in Morristown, TN.
Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown with Dr. Dean Haun officiating.
