DUFFIELD, VA - Coach Frederick M. Crabtree peacefully exited this earthly life on December 6, 2021, surrounded by the people he loved. He was a resident of Duffield, VA, and a member of the Three Bells United Methodist Church. Over the course of 40 years, he dedicated his life to teaching and coaching in both Scott and Wise Counties. Seeing him under the Friday night lights of a football field is where many remember him best. His crazy sense of humor, and love of sports, were infectious, as he impacted numerous lives throughout his career at Rye Cove, Coeburn, and Powell Valley High schools. His coworkers would tell you his ability to make you laugh was undeniable, however, his ability to make anyone he ever met feel important and welcome was his true gift. Fred was so proud of the men he coached in his career, keeping up with their lifelong successes, and truly considering them like sons.
Fred was married to the love of his life, Judi L. Crabtree for 58 years. They shared in loving his most valued treasures, daughters Lindsey C Strohofer and Meredith K. Crabtree. He would follow them anywhere to watch them play ball, and as he always said, “His life began when they were born.” Simply stated everyone that ever knew him knew his love of four women in his life. A man who shared in many successes on and off the field, Fred always said his best accomplishment was being a father to his girls, and a “poppy” to his grand-daughter, Lily A. Strohofer, daughter of beloved son-in-law Edward Strohofer and Lindsey.
After he retired from teaching and coaching, he began a new journey and joined Crockett’s Ridge Golf Course as the general manager. There he met some of his closest friends and enjoyed his final days playing golf and being with his family. He will be remembered most for his ability to make a room explode in laughter, his love of his church, his love of the game, and his love of his family and friends. However, most importantly, he will always be remembered.
Fred is preceded in death by his father Kemper William Crabtree, Mother Goldie Wing Crabtree, Brother Wayne Crabtree.
Fred is survived by his wife Judi Lindsey Crabtree, daughter Lindsey (Edward) Strohofer, daughter Meredith Kaye Crabtree, precious granddaughter Lily Aynn Strohofer, sister Margaret Crabtree Falin, and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Three Bells United Methodist Church, Duffield, VA with Pastor Sean Bailey officiating.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the amazing doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers that have dedicated their God given talents in caring for him from both HMG, Ballad and Duke University hospitals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting stjude.org or you may contribute to the Three Bells UMC benevolent fund, 308 Fugate St., Duffield, VA 24244.
To express condolences to the Crabtree family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.