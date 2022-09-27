ELIZABETHTON - Coach Bobby Chambers, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 following a short illness. He was born in Carter County, the son of the late William Hugh Chambers and Dorothy (Austin) Chambers. Coach Chambers was a member of First Christian Church of Elizabethton. His faith was shown throughout his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elva Jean Chambers; one daughter, Robin Daniels (Cary) of Kingsport, TN; and one son, Chip Chambers of Elizabethton, TN. Bob had three grandsons, Dr. Drew Daniels (Alexis) of Jackson, MS, Caleb (Kaitlin) Chambers and Colton Chambers of Elizabethton, TN. Bob had three great grandchildren, Callum and Krew Chambers of Elizabethton and Caroline Daniels of Jackson, MS.
Bob began his coaching career at his alma mater, Elizabethton High School. He went on to head coaching jobs at Lynn View High School, Sullivan East and Tennessee High. Bob was also an assistant basketball coach at the University of Kentucky. He won numerous awards during his career but most recently was inducted into the Carter County Hall of Fame as well as the TSSAA Hall of Fame. His last victory was with his Savior Jesus Christ.
A service to honor the life of Coach Bobby Chambers will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the First Christian Church of Elizabethton with Mr. Michael Klaus, minister, Dr. David Mills, Jimmy Ensor and Colton Chambers speaking.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First Christian Church Building Fund, 513 Hattie Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Coach Bobby Chambers.
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton (Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917)