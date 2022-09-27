ELIZABETHTON - Coach Bobby Chambers, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 following a short illness. He was born in Carter County, the son of the late William Hugh Chambers and Dorothy (Austin) Chambers. Coach Chambers was a member of First Christian Church of Elizabethton. His faith was shown throughout his life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elva Jean Chambers; one daughter, Robin Daniels (Cary) of Kingsport, TN; and one son, Chip Chambers of Elizabethton, TN. Bob had three grandsons, Dr. Drew Daniels (Alexis) of Jackson, MS, Caleb (Kaitlin) Chambers and Colton Chambers of Elizabethton, TN. Bob had three great grandchildren, Callum and Krew Chambers of Elizabethton and Caroline Daniels of Jackson, MS.

